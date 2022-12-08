Abbotsford man charged in 'sextortion' of teen girl
An Abbotsford man has been charged in a so-called "sextortion" case following an investigation that police say lasted more than a year.
The Port Moody Police Department announced Thursday that Jesse Toews has been charged with possession of child pornography and using a password to commit an offence.
The allegations date back to October of 2021 when a "young female" contacted authorities to report that someone had "obtained her password-protected intimate images from a cloud-based platform" and "threatened to distribute the images if she didn’t send additional intimate images," the statement from police says. The PMPD would not confirm the girl's age due to privacy concerns, but did say she was a teen at the time of the alleged offence.
The charges were approved by Crown counsel on Nov. 29, 2022.
"This investigation was sophisticated and technical, uncovering other alleged compromised data and other potential victims,” spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias said in the statement.
Zacharias also said police appreciate the victim for coming forward, and encourage anyone who has experienced something similar to report it.
Toews is next due in court on Dec. 14.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Vancouver Island
-
New 205-unit tower with affordable and supportive rental homes proposed for downtown Victoria
A new 20-storey rental tower in downtown Victoria could be the first of its kind to be put forward through a new municipal policy that's designed to speed up construction for housing.
-
Teenage girl sexually assaulted by 2 men in Victoria park: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify two men after a teenage girl reported she was sexually assaulted in Topaz Park.
-
Impaired driver who killed woman, critically injured sister, sentenced in Central Saanich crash
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
Calgary
-
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detection
The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.
-
Diesel prices driving up holiday shipping costs
It's unwelcome news for Canadians as the holidays approach: there's yet another thing driving inflation this year.
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizations
Eight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
-
Alberta NDP says premier's rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Alberta’s NDP Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith's comments rejecting the legitimacy of the federal government betray her unspoken plan to lay the groundwork for eventual separation.
-
Ben Stelter Fund launched to provide magical experiences and fund children's cancer research
A new fund is hoping to honour Oilers superfan Ben Stelter's legacy and provide kids with cancer better opportunities for care.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Montreal
-
Racial bias and 911 calls: Montreal police train dispatchers to focus on facts
When someone calls 911 to report a crime, a dispatcher has just seconds to react. When all goes to plan, police will be on their way in a matter of moments, ready to respond to an emergency. However, the responding officer will only have seconds’ worth of information to work with, and sometimes, that caller’s information is affected by racial bias, experts say.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Winnipeg
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East
Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
'It was eye-opening': Community reflects on homelessness crisis 1 year after Camp Hope dissolved
Over 100 people called Camp Hope in Regina’s Core Community Park, ‘Home’ for more than a month in fall of 2021.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
-
Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
On top of extended wait times at Maritime emergency rooms, patients are also waiting longer periods to see specialists across Atlantic Canada.
-
Murphy's Logic: A Merry Christmas is good for everyone
OPINION: Steve Murphy believes one does need not be of Christian faith to wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” nor should such a greeting cause offence to those who do not observe the religious holiday.
London
-
Collision in Lucan Biddulph claims the life of one person
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a fatal collision between an SUV and pickup truck in Lucan Biddulph claimed the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
-
Michaels on the Thames says goodbye
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London physiotherapist facing $2.65 million lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse
A London, Ont. physiotherapist is facing a $2.65 million lawsuit filed by a female patient who claims he sexually abused her during appointments earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
More people are driving high, Timmins police warn
With 2022 coming to a close, Timmins police are taking a look at its impaired driving statistics for the year and say more and more people are being charged with driving while high.
-
Low jobless rate not good news for Sault Ste. Marie
Statistics Canada recently published November's figures for unemployment rates across the country. Sault Ste. Marie's rate is well below the national and provincial rate.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid in fatal Wilmot Township crash
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old man from Oakville in connection to a fatal collision in Wilmot Township that left a 22-year-old woman dead.
-
String of recent pharmacy robberies leads to search for solutions
Some Waterloo region pharmacists are renewing calls for better protection after numerous pharmacies have been the target of thieves.
-
'I needed to get them out': Cambridge woman alerts neighbours to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.