

Gary Rutherford, CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Warriors are fighting for their lives this weekend as they face divisional rival Colorado Mammoth – and if they win Friday night, country star Aaron Pritchett will be there to help celebrate.

Both the teams have identical records and are searching for the last playoff spot. The last time they played, it was a tight game with Vancouver winning in overtime.

"It will be a great game. Both teams want this," Vancouver Warriors head coach Chris Gill told CTV News. "They need it, we need it, we are fighting for our playoff lives."

Since the team moved from Langley to downtown Vancouver, their games have averaged over 7,000 fans, and part of the reason is the extra entertainment value. Friday night is country night at Rogers Arena with a post-game concert featuring country star Aaron Pritchett.

“It’s not just about the game, it’s about the event,” said Dave Sheldon, communications manager of the Warriors. Adding to the festivities and the theme, a mechanical bull will be placed in the concourse and anyone can ride with a signed waiver.

"Behind the scenes there doing the right things to build a great atmosphere," said Gill. "On the floor we are doing our best to show a great product and every game has been exciting."

With a 4-8 record, the team is still has a chance to make the playoffs. The next challenge they have is not only facing a tough opponent Friday, they must travel the next day and do it all over again in Denver.