

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





Most of us are familiar with the old adage about an apple a day keeping the doctor away. Now there is new evidence suggesting that a salad a day may keep memory loss at bay.

A new study in the journal Neurology shows eating leafy green vegetables every day may help in preserving memory and thinking skills as you grow older.

“Dark leafy greens are packed with nutrients, like folate, vitamin K and antioxidants, and these all play a role in brain health,” explained Trish Calvo, Consumer Reports health editor.

The research found people who ate leafy greens had brains that functioned as well as people 11 years younger, compared to those who ate little or none.

“Eleven years is significant, and what this study does is it adds to a growing body of scientific evidence that we can make real changes in our risks for dementia, by altering our diets,” said Dr. Orly Avitzur, Consumer Reports medical advisor.

You don’t have to eat bowl after bowl either. The brain benefits were seen among people who ate roughly one and a third cups of raw greens a day, or about a half-cup of cooked dark, leafy greens.

They are promising findings and not the only food linked to better brain health.

Researchers involved with the study have developed the MIND diet, with eight foods shown to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's.

They are: beans, berries, fish, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, wine and leafy greens, which stood out as having the most significant impact.

“As the population ages, the numbers of people with dementia rises, so it’s critically important to find effective strategies to reduce the risk of cognitive decline,” said Dr. Avitzur.