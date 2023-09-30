Vancouver

    • 'A hole in the hearts of so many': Langley football club dedicates game to slain officer

    Langley, B.C. -

    The Langley Rams football club started its game Saturday with an acknowledgement of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and a tribute to Const. Rick O’Brien.

    O’Brien was killed and two officers were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam last Friday.

    On Saturday, the football team had a moment of silence and said a few words honouring O’Brien.

    Dana Matheson, president of the Langley Rams, said O’Brien had a connection to the team: He often attended community events and his wife is a board member.

    “It’s important to hour Rick because he was a wonderful person. He was a supporter of the club. He came to every event that we did. He’s a community guy. He's a friend of the organization, a friend of mine, and just a wonderful human being,” Matheson said.

    “Rick just had the greatest sense of humour. It was a little sarcastic and he was just a quirky guy, and just an amazing guy and this will leave a hole in the hearts of so many,” he said.

    O’Brien leaves behind his wife and six children.

    The game’s 50/50 proceeds -- half of a Langley Rams record $4,420 -- will be donated to his family, as a show of support.

    “Obviously, with Rick gone, it is going to be a lot of pressure on her. So, whatever we can do as a community to ease that pressure, we’re going to do,” Matheson said.

    A funeral is planned for Oct. 4 at the Langley Events Centre.

