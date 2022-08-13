'A dream come true': B.C. team to represent Canada at Little League World Series

A team from British Columbia will be representing Canada at the Little League World Series this year.

Vancouver's Little Mountain secured its spot in a Friday afternoon game at the Canadian Little League Regional Championship in Calgary.

The team, which has been undefeated in the tournament, beat Moose Jaw 9-4.

That means the group of kids will be heading to the Little League World Series, which starts next week in Williamsport, Penn.

"I'm at a loss for words," coach Ulysses Yan told CTV News in an interview Friday.

"It was amazing, obviously. Something we were dreaming about for a few years. But to think it actually happened is another thing."

The team doesn't have much time to take in the victory or even rest, heading to Toronto just hours after the win. From there, it's on to Williamsport by bus.

"I've dreamed of doing this since I was eight years old, so it's a dream come true," player Ben Meichenbaum said.

Little Mountain's first game is on Wednesday against the team from Australia.

While it's exciting for the players, it's not the first time a B.C. team has represented Canada in the LLWS. In 14 of the last 15 years, the winning Canadian team has been from B.C.

Another team from Vancouver is headed to the Junior Little League World Series, held this year in Taylor, Mich. The B.C. Battalion will be representing Canada in that tournament, after beating the Lethbridge Junior Bulls earlier this week 6-2.

That team's first game is on Sunday against the Latin America Regional Team.