VANCOUVER -- Nine people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on Scott Road, North of 72nd Avenue.

A Honda sedan and a Ford Mustang collided shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday outside of the Scott 72 Shopping Centre. Police say one of the vehicles had been heading south when it crashed with another vehicle turning to head west

The Honda went over the sidewalk, narrowly missing a transmission tower carrying high voltage power lines and landed on a service box. At that point, the vehicle hit a pedestrian, police say.

The Mustang smashed into a power pole.

One person was trapped inside of the Honda.

Firefighters used the jaws of a life, but it took over an hour to rescue the person.

That victim was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

Police say there were four people in each car. Two of the occupants in one of the vehicles were young children.

"Everyone involved in the collision was taken to hospital. There were an array of injuries, ranging from minor to serious," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release.

"Fortunately the two children involved in the collision only had minor injuries and have already been released from hospital."

Crash reconstruction analysts were on scene for hours taking measurements and photos of the vehicles.

Vehicle parts, broken glass, and shoes were strewn across the road.

Scott Road between 72nd and 75A avenue were reduced to a single lane of traffic while crews cleaned up the wreckage and replaced the service box that was destroyed in the crash.