VANCOUVER -- A crash involving a motorcycle shut down Highway 99 south of Whistler for about an hour Sunday afternoon and sent one person to hospital.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m.

Two ground ambulances and an air ambulance responded to the scene, and one patient was airlifted to hospital. The spokesperson could not say what the patient's condition was, or if there were vehicles involved in the crash other than the motorcycle.

DriveBC tweeted that the highway was closed in both directions after the crash, but by 3:30 p.m. it had fully reopened.