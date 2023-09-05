89-year-old grandmother injured in 'brazen' Vancouver home invasion, police say

Charges have been laid after an 89-year-old woman was injured in a violent home invasion in Vancouver last month, according to authorities.

Police issued a news release about the Aug. 24 break-in Monday, saying it happened shortly before midnight at a home near Rupert Street and East 2nd Avenue. The elderly woman was home with nine teenagers at the time, one of whom was also injured. Police have not provided details about the injuries suffered by the victims.

"This crime was brazen and violent. We are relieved to have quickly apprehended the people we believe are responsible,” Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“Everyone should feel safe in their own home, especially an 89-year-old grandmother and a group of young people who were doing nothing wrong.”

Isaiah Castro, 24, has been charged with a number of offences including break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 16-year-old, who can not be named because of his age, has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Addison said the home may have been targeted by mistake and that the suspects fled in a vehicle but were "quickly apprehended" after multiple 911 calls. A 17-year-old, described by police as an accomplice, was also arrested but was not charged.