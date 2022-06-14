$77M in federal funding to help Lytton, B.C., rebuild after wildfire

The federal government has announced $77 million in new funding to help rebuild a B.C. community that was devastated by a wildfire.

The funding comes almost one year after a wildfire tore through Lytton, destroying most of it.

The money will be used primarily for construction of net-zero, fire resistant public buildings. Other funds will go to a homeowner rebuild program to support insured homeowners who will rebuild to net zero and fire resistant standards.

A little over $7 million will go to a business restart program, assisting businesses to get back on their feet again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.