71 cats, kittens seized from motorhomes in 'hoarding situation' near Squamish, B.C.
The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.
The animal welfare organization says the investigation involved a "hoarding situation" where the cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions.
"High levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space," says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA's senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, in a news release.
The animals were found in cupboards and under furniture. Others were found under car seats and beneath a vehicle's dashboard.
They were taken to a specialized BC SPCA facility in Surrey to be assessed and have since been moved to other locations for ongoing care, the BC SPCA says.
“Seven kittens have been born since the animals were seized and several other female cats are suspected to be pregnant,” says Drever. “We are currently also providing treatment for giardia and upper respiratory infection."
Drever adds that most of the cats are friendly and "accepting of human attention."
While the animals are not currently up for adoption, the BC SPCA is asking for donations to help with their continued care.
"As you can imagine, a seizure of this size puts a tremendous strain on our resources," says Drever. "We want to ensure that these poor animals get all the care and attention that they need and deserve."
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
CMA president says health-care workers feel gaslighted by governments over COVID-19
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says provinces like Alberta are 'gaslighting' health-care workers over the toll the COVID-19 crisis is taking on the health-care system.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
Lancet investigation into origin of COVID-19 pandemic shut down over bias risk: BMJ report
The Lancet journal’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has been shut down due to the risk of bias after a team member was found to have ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The British Medical Journal says.
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough
The World Health Organization says the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
With an outbreak in N.L.'s Bible Belt, officials consider vaccine passports at church
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering making it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated to attend church services in person.
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
New B.C. training program for commercial truckers boosts skills, safety: ministry
The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province's new mandatory entry-level training program.
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Man suffers serious burns, cat and 10 snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
-
'Voter suppression': Indigenous Albertans want options to vote on plebiscite and referendums
Indigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites, referendums and senate elections later this month.
Man dead after being hit by truck in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the city's southwest last week has died.
Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager
Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.
-
NEW | 17-year-old charged with trafficking pills and syrup in Beaumont and abroad
RCMP officers in Beaumont have arrested and charged a teen they allege was caught with thousands of pills and codeine cough syrup.
-
Missing man found dead, homicide detectives on the case
An Edmonton man that was missing for several weeks has been found dead, and homicide investigators are on the case.
Telus cellular service goes down for customers in Ontario and Quebec
Telus customers in Ontario and Quebec are experiencing a wireless outage, the company says.
-
Ford declines Opposition call to review PC caucus medical exemptions
Premier Doug Ford says he won't get involved in people's personal medical records.
-
City of Toronto workers face 6-week unpaid suspension, termination if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19
City of Toronto employees have less than a month to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else they will be suspended without pay and ultimately fired if they don’t comply with the city’s mandatory vaccination policy.
Quebec reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; half of ICU patients are under 60
Quebec on Wednesday reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, continuing a trend for the last few days of slightly lower, stable case numbers compared to most of September.
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Man receives 10 years for unprovoked hammer attack on Winnipeg teen
A man convicted of an unprovoked hammer attack on a teenager who was getting pizza has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
Booster shots recommended for Manitobans who got AstraZeneca doses, frontline health-care workers
The province has confirmed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are being recommended for frontline health-care workers and Manitobans who have two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
'Come home as soon as you can': Saskatoon family not giving up on finding missing man
In hopes of finding him, Shawn Wiebe's family has been taking his devoted dog for rides in areas where they believe he might be.
-
Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
-
Man killed in cement truck rollover near Davidson, Sask.
A man was killed in a crash south west of Davidson, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon.
Swift Current city staff required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test
Staff who report to work at City of Swift Current offices are now required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or undergo a rapid test on-site.
-
Here's what residents should know as Sask. heads into 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Saskatchewan residents are heading into their second pandemic Thanksgiving and the government has offered some recommendations for weekend gatherings.
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Case of man accused of throwing rocks at Justin Trudeau in London, Ont. put over
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign event in London, Ont. made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
Porter Airlines resumes flights in northern Ontario
After being disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter Airlines officially returned to all 18 of its year-round destinations Wednesday, including routes in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.