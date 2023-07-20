7 arrested in shoplifting blitz at Park Royal mall on North Shore: RCMP

Seven suspects have been arrested after Mounties conducted a single-day shoplifting blitz at a mall on the North Shore last week.

The crackdown took place at Park Royal Shopping Centre on July 13, as part of a joint enforcement effort between North Vancouver RCMP's Special Response Team, West Vancouver Police Department's Target Team and Metro Vancouver Transit Police's plainclothes section.

The shoplifter blitz ran for six hours with the assistance of mall security, management and loss prevention officers to target known offenders and monitor suspicious activity.

"We routinely work with partner agencies in a joint operation, such as this shoplifting blitz, to target criminals who do not see municipal boundaries," said North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak in a news release Thursday. "During the course of the day, officers arrested seven individuals with four charges forwarded."

Mounties said approximately $2,500 worth of property was recovered and returned to stores.

"Transit police works closely with our jurisdictional police partners, ensuring the safety of transit passengers, while also working on projects to target those criminals who commit crime in and around transit hubs," said MVTP Const. Amanda Steed in the release. "The number of arrests is a strong reflection that teamwork made this joint effort a success."