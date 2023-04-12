$7.8M-worth of illicit drugs seized in trafficking bust, VPD say

The Vancouver Police Department provided this photo of a drug lab in a home that was dismantled during a trafficking investigation. The Vancouver Police Department provided this photo of a drug lab in a home that was dismantled during a trafficking investigation.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener