$7.8M-worth of illicit drugs seized in trafficking bust, VPD say

A fentanyl-producing lab at a home in a residential neighbourhood in Richmond was recently dismantled as part of a drug trafficking investigation, according to authorities.

In a statement Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department announced the outcome of an operation dubbed "Project Toluene," including the seizure of 27.7 kilograms of fentanyl that was "destined for distribution in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island."

The probe was launched in January and focused on "a group of criminals that were manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs at various locations throughout the region," according to police.

On March 21, with help from the Richmond RCMP and B.C.'s anti-gang unit, the lab at the Richmond home was raided by the VPD. Seven kilograms of suspected fentanyl were seized from the property and an additional 15 from a man arrested nearby. $87,000 was also seized that day along with sizable quantities of cocaine and methamphetamines.

Next, police raided a condo in Vancouver's Coal Harbour, where they seized an additional 4.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and $272,000 in cash. Police say the value of all the drugs seized is $7.8 million.

"Every day in British Columbia, more people die and new people become addicted to illicit drugs that are manufactured and trafficked by organized crime groups that operate in plain sight,” said Insp. Phil Heard, commanding officer of VPD’s Organized Crime Section, in a media release.

“While the results of this investigation are impressive, there is much more work that needs to be done to address B.C.’s overdose crisis and the criminals that profit from it.”

No one has been charged, but the VPD says three people were arrested and "multiple charges" will be recommended to Crown counsel, including production and trafficking of controlled substances.