6th wave of COVID-19 sees shift to individual responsibility, doctors say

Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 is seeing a resurgence across the country, representing a sixth wave.

Across the country, COVID cases and hospitalizations are up, which was expected as restrictions loosened and and an even more contagious Omicron sub-variant, BA2, was detected. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that variant now represents 60 per cent of cases.

"I think it’s semantics as to whether you call it a sixth wave or not, but there is an increase being seen in most areas in Canada," she said in a press conference Tuesday.

Even with the rise, Tam said unless something drastic happens like more severe outcomes or evasion of vaccines, we likely won't see harsh restrictions return. She described the current state of the pandemic in Canada a "difficult period" of transition.

"Not only is the virus trying to find its way in the world and transitioning, we are transitioning from what I would hope is the acute crisis phase into the somewhat unknown, uncertain territory of virus evolution," Dr. Tam added.

She said while mask mandates take the guesswork out of decision-making, she thought most provincial health officers were moving toward making sure people employ the tools needed to be safe. However, she did say she still thought mask wearing was the most pr prudent personal choice at this time.

Dr. Brian Conway, the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre said he also sees the transition away from public health orders to individual responsibility.

"We're not going to go back to lockdowns," he told CTV News, adding he believed they were necessary earlier in the pandemic.

"Now we're in an endemic to my mind, and we need to learn to live in that world."

In B.C. masks are still recommended on transit and BC Ferries. They are required in healthcare settings.

With an estimated 50 per cent of British Columbians infected in the recent Omicron wave -- doctors warn immunity will wane -- making a booster shot even more important. The recommended time to wait between doses is three months.

"I would encourage you to speak to someone you trust who knows the field can counsel you and guide you," said Dr. Conway, adding, depending on risk level, it may be better to get the vaccine sooner.

Both doctors pointed out, there are immunocompromised people and others who can't get the vaccine, who will be protected by continued mask mask-wearing an increased uptake in booster doses.