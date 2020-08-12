VANCOUVER -- Mounties in B.C.'s Okanagan are investigating after a 61-year-old Alberta man drowned at a local beach.

First responders were called to Okanagan Lake Beach in Penticton at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, witnesses saw the man lose consciousness while he was swimming. He was immediately brought to shore and given CPR.

Several people on the shore helped with life-saving efforts until emergency crews arrived. The man was then taken to hospital.

"Unfortunately, the man, visiting from Alberta, wasn't able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital," said Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for Penticton RCMP.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death. Police have not publicly identified the man.