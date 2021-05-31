VANCOUVER -- The summer season is almost upon us.

Lifestyle expert Robin J joined CTV Morning Live to share her top must-haves for fun in the sun.

Her first picks were some essentials for letting your locks down this summer. Clairol Natural Instincts is an all vegan at-home hair colour.

It is made with 80 per cent naturally-derived ingredients that include coconut oil and aloe vera. This results in a texture that feels much more like a conditioner.

Time outdoors in the sunshine can cause hair damage; J recommended Dream Lengths Wonder Water.

This is ideal for repairing hair and detangling, she said.

J suggests pairing that with L'Oreal Extraordinary Oil More Than Shampoo. This product has a mask texture that aims to leave hair feeling clean and nourished.

For those that like to garden in the summer, J suggested snagging a pair of Baffin Patio Clogs.

These are fully made in Hamilton, Ont., with molded rubber, and are ideal for those that like to putter around on outdoor projects in the yard.

For campers, J recommended a pair of Baffin Cush insulated slippers. They are slip-resistant and can be worn indoors and outdoors.

Lastly, for camping or outdoor picnics J recommended Bota Box.

This boxed wine stays fresh one month after opening and the boxes are 100 per cent recyclable with BPA-free plastic.

To learn more about the must-have summer items with Robin J check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

