6 impaired drivers, including taxi driver, caught in 3.5 hours: Delta police

Police in Delta, B.C., say they took six allegedly impaired drivers off the road in the span of three-and-a-half hours Friday night.

Two of the offending drivers, including a taxi driver, were involved in crashes before they were tested for impairment, according to the Delta Police Department.

In the taxi driver’s case, the DPD says the cab crashed into a parked car while off-duty, around 9:42 p.m. The driver gave a breath sample at nearly four times the legal limit, according to police. The taxi was impounded and the driver was handed a 90-day prohibition and faces criminal impaired driving charges.

Police say they were called to a second collision at 11:20 p.m. after a car struck a median. That driver refused to provide a breath sample, and therefore received a 90-day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days, the department said.

Another driver stopped that night, at 1:07 a.m., also allegedly refused to provide a sample after “an officer detected the odour of liquor” and received the same consequences.

One driver stopped after leaving a local pub at 11:23 p.m. failed a breath test and was handed the same 90-day driving ban and 30-day vehicle impound.

The remaining two drivers—one who was stopped after leaving a pub at 9:41 p.m. and the other leaving a liquor store at 10:58 p.m.—gave breath samples in the “warn” range and received three-day driving prohibitions.

“The removal of these six impaired drivers, including two drivers who were involved in collisions, in such a short timeframe is a stark reminder of the risks that impaired driving poses to everyone on the road,” the department wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“Remember, impaired driving endangers lives. We urge all drivers to make responsible choices. Have a plan in place to get home before you start drinking — don't drive impaired. Your safety and the safety of others depend on it.”