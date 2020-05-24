VANCOUVER -- One man is dead after a six-hour standoff with police in Chilliwack Saturday night.

Chilliwack RCMP say they were called to a home in the 46000 block of Christina Drive at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to respond to a man who was distraught. When they arrived, that man fired shots at police.

The police officers were not injured, according to the Independent Investigations Office, which is now investigating the incident. According to the IIO, police were responding to a report of a man with a gun.

"After approximately six hours of attempted negotiations, shots were fired by police," the IIO said in a statement. "Advanced Life Support was called, and the man died at the scene."

In a release sent at 10 p.m. Saturday, police said the Emergency Response Team, RCMP crisis negotiators and a police helicopter were all called to the scene, which police described as "high risk."

Residents of Christina Drive were asked to stay inside their homes, and police asked the public to avoid the area and asked residents to not post details of police movements on social media. At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, RCMP told the public the incident was over.

Chilliwack RCMP said that after the Emergency Response Team and negotiators responded to the incident, there was "an interaction between the man and police" and police fired their weapons.

"The man exited the home during the interaction and then returned inside," the Mounties said in a statement. "A robot was deployed by police to safely conduct a search the home. The man was found unresponsive inside. Despite life saving measures performed by emergency medical crews at the scene he died."

The IIO is an independent civilian agency that investigates all police officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.