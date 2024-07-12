6 charged in connection with 'sophisticated' drug trafficking group: Vancouver police

Multiple people are facing charges in connection to what Vancouver police are calling a "sophisticated organized crime group."

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said its three-year investigation, known as Project Torque, led to six people being arrested with charges approved against each of them.

The VPD said its investigation began in 2021, focusing on a drug-trafficking operation in Vancouver. Police said the group was operating locally and internationally.

In December 2022, police announced they seized 88 kilograms of illicit drugs. Seventy-two kilograms of the seizure were fentanyl-laced pills that were disguised as Percocet.

Then, in May 2023, police made another seizure, this time bringing in 73 kilograms of MDMA, 17 grams of methamphetamine, 14 kilograms of fentanyl and 12 kilograms of cocaine. Police also seized four firearms and $190,000 in cash.

When that seizure was announced in May, provincial officials said investigations like Project Torque have the potential to save lives amid B.C.'s toxic drug crisis.

"Anything that we can do to separate people from the toxic drugs that are killing them is important, including getting between those individuals and drug traffickers who may be connected to organized crime who are preying on vulnerable people," Minster of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said at the time.

In total, police say, more than 200 kilograms of hard drugs valued at $16 million was seized through the project.

As a result of the investigation, the VPD says 41-year-old Omid Maschinchi and 31-year-old Victor Chow are facing four charges each, including drug-related and firearm-related charges.

Omid Pakniyat, 24, and Josef Tolja, 30, are both facing two charges, including one charge each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Amir Navarchi, 39, and Jemina Ortega, 28, are both facing a charge of conspiracy to commit indictable offence.