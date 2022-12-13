Fentanyl disguised as Percocet in Vancouver drug trafficking ring, police say

A police cruiser is parked outside a Vancouver courthouse on Tuesday, May 26, 2021. A police cruiser is parked outside a Vancouver courthouse on Tuesday, May 26, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener