Fentanyl disguised as Percocet in Vancouver drug trafficking ring, police say

A years-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation that allegedly disguised fentanyl as Percocet has resulted in the seizure of $3 million worth of illicit substances, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.

Authorities said they executed multiple search warrants back in October as part of an investigation dubbed Project Torque, and seized 72 kilograms of fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, 16.5 kilograms of cocaine and 88 kilograms of cutting agents.

Officers also seized unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, MDMA and benzodiazepine, along with $123,000 in cash, three handguns, ammunition and body armour.

In a statement, Insp. Phil Heard from the Vancouver Police Department's Organized Crime Section said the bust "disrupted business for a criminal organization and made life a bit safer for people struggling with illicit substance use."

Percocet is a prescription painkiller that contains the opioid oxycodone. Police described the drug as "safe when consumed at prescribed doses," but said illegally produced pills containing fentanyl can pose a high risk of addiction and potentially even death.

Some of the drugs being manufactured were sold in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, but others were sold outside of British Columbia, authorities said.

Officers have arrested three people in connection with Project Torque, but have not released their names or announced any charges against them.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing, and that they anticipate multiple charges will be laid eventually.

"These are impressive results borne from the hard work and dedication of our specially-trained gangs and drugs experts, who spent months gathering evidence against these organized criminals," Heard said.

"This should serve as a reminder to other illicit drug producers – by the time you realize we’ve been watching you, you could already be in handcuffs."