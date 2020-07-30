VANCOUVER -- Six Americans have been fined for violating the Quarantine Act in British Columbia, CTV News has learned, as the federal government cracks down on travellers trying to skirt the closure of the border to non-essential travel.

The BC RCMP would not specify when or where the Americans had been stopped or under what circumstances in recent weeks.

"There have been six violation tickets issued under Section 58 of the Quarantine Act for failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada," said spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. "The fine is $1,000."

On Thursday, Canada Border Services Agency announced that as of midnight, it's closing the so-called "Alaska loophole" that had an unknown number of American travellers claiming to be going to the state via B.C., but staying to vacation in the province instead.

"Stricter rules and additional entry conditions will be imposed on travellers transiting through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary purpose," said the agency in a news release.

"These measures are put in place to further reduce the risk of introduction of COVID-19 cases and to minimize the amount of time that in-transit travellers are in Canada."

Those travellers who still plan to go to Alaska will have a fixed time to get there on the most direct route "while avoiding all national parks, leisure sites and tourism activities" and must confirm their exit from Canada with the CBSA.

They'll be assigned a "hang tag" to place on their rear-view mirror that identifies their destination and dates of departure on the front, with the Quarantine and Emergencies acts requirements on the back. They’re required to avoid contact with others, remain in their vehicles as much as possible, refrain from unnecessary stops, observe physical distancing at all times, use a drive-through for food when possible and ensure good hygiene.

American travellers will be refused entry if they're sick and can only transit to Alaska through five designated crossings: Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Kingsgate and Osoyoos in BC.., Coutts, Alta., and North Portal, Sask.