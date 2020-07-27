VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers who have out-of-province licence plates on their vehicles should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they're feeling harassed by people.

Horgan also suggests drivers change over to B.C. licence plates to avoid trouble from residents who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

He says he can't tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates but judging people by where their vehicle is registered does not often tell a complete story of their circumstances.

Horgan says people with out-of-province plates should be mindful that they are overtly declaring they may not be from B.C.

He says B.C. is committed to keeping its borders closed until neighbouring jurisdictions get a better handle on COVID-19.

Horgan says British Columbia residents should also consider the circumstances of other people before making any judgments.