VANCOUVER - Looking to expand your family?

The BC SPCA is offering a discount on adoption fees for one day only in November during its second annual province-wide event.

Adoption fees vary by type of animal and branch, and cover costs including care for the animal before being adopted.

The half-price discount also applies to the B.C. Pet Registry fee for some animals.

It applies to most pets adopted from the SPCA on Nov. 9, including dogs, cats, rats, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, the society says.

The SPCA will also consider discounts on farm animal adoptions on a case-by-case basis.

"Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved," BC SPCA chief operations officer Mark Takhar said in a post online.

Still, would-be pet parents are advised to be prepared for screening.

"As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event," Takhar said.

Last year, the BC SPCA found homes for more than 14,000 animals, 212 of which were adopted in a single day during the 50 per cent off event.

The number represented about 40 per cent of all animals that were in SPCA care at the time, the society says.



What you need to know

Those thinking of adopting an animal should check their local branch to find out what hours they'll be open next Saturday. All branches that adopt out animals will be taking part.

Adoptable animals can be viewed online, or by visiting a branch of the SPCA. There are no guarantees the animals seen online will still be available by the time you arrive.

If your pet was adopted on another day, you are not eligible for the discount. Those who can't make it on Nov. 9 also will not be eligible.

If a branch has no more animals available when you arrive, it still will not honour the discount on another day.

Wondering how the matching process works? The SPCA will listen to a potential owner's preferences, and ask about previous pet experience.

They'll then discuss what the individual animal's needs are, and whether it's the right fit.

Still have questions? Read more on the BC SPCA's list of frequently asked questions.