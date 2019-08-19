Looking to expand your family?

A local branch of the BC SPCA is looking for homes for five hedgehogs named after another group of the same number: the Jackson 5.

Tito, Marlon, Michael, Jermaine and Jackie are all up for adoption as of Monday.







They've been very popular, the SPCA said.

The hedgehogs arrived at the facility in a strange way: they were left in the parking lot.

In a Facebook post last week, the Maple Ridge branch said they weren't prepared for the "surprise intake," and had no supplies to help make the hedgehogs comfortable. They put out a call asking for donations of food, insects, treats, toys, water bottles and bedding.

The hedgehogs were examined by a vet, and were not immediately up for adoption. But now, they're ready to move on.







The spiky little guys are mostly social, but Tito needs some TLC, the SPCA says.

"He is still very shy of humans and will need a loving and patient home to build his trust," it wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the Jacksons is asked to contact the branch by email or by calling 604-463-9511.

