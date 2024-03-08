$5 million for 28 beds helping homeless youth in Vancouver

New help is coming for young people facing homelessness in Vancouver this summer.

The B.C. government announced Friday it will be funding 28 new beds at Covenant House Vancouver, part of a new sanctuary program aimed at helping young people between 16 and 24 years old who are struggling with housing, mental health or addictions.

The goal is to help put them in touch with wrap-around supports; from clinical support and connecting them with long-term care, to meeting basic needs like food and shelter.

“We know that young people – no matter where they come from, no matter what their circumstances – need access to care and supports,” said Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions.

“And we know that for youth starting a journey, a wellness journey, stable housing is absolutely critical.”

The province is providing $5 million over two years to run the program.

That includes the beds, and 33 new full-time staff will be hired to provide care around the clock.

“The way we've designed the program is so that those social workers and clinical counselors – rather than just focusing strictly on just one to one – are available for that drop-in, in-the-moment support,” explained Chelsea Minhas, Covenant House Vancouver’s chief program officer.

“Of course, we care about the immediate impact in getting these young people inside, but what we're really interested in is that long-term, sustainable growth in these young people.”

The program is expected to start in June.