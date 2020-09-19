VANCOUVER -- Travellers on three international flights and two domestic ones are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Centre for Disease Control added a pair of flights to its list of possible coronavirus exposures on Friday evening, and three more on Saturday afternoon. All but one of the flights involved Vancouver International Airport

The latest flights added to the BCCDC list are:

Sept. 2: Air India, flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 10: Swoop flight 200, Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows not reported)

Sept. 10: WestJet flight 138, Vancouver to Calgary (rows 7 – 13)

Sept. 13: Air India flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 15: Korean Air Lines flight 72, Vancouver to Incheon (rows 36 – 42)

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.