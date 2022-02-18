4 carjackings in 5 days in Burnaby, RCMP say, issuing warning to drivers

Mounties in Burnaby are warning ride-hailing drivers and users to be cautious after four carjackings in a five-day period in the city this week.

"Three of the four incidents targeted drivers from an unregulated Chinese ridesharing app," Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The first incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 13, on Spruce Street between Canada Way and Royal Oak Avenue.

"Two suspects, described as teenagers, brandished a knife at a rideshare driver who was called to the area for a pickup," police said. "The suspects claimed to be police officers before stealing the vehicle, which was later recovered in the Highgate area of Burnaby."

Mounties did not specify what time that incident took place.

The next two carjackings happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Around 3 p.m. that day, a suspect "brandished a gun" and attempted to steal a vehicle in a garage near Burford Street and Imperial Avenue while the driver was inside.

The suspect in that attempted carjacking was unsuccessful, police said, adding that the driver was not working for a ride-hailing company.

Later that day, around 11:30 p.m., a knife-wielding suspect targeted a ride-hailing vehicle that was stopping to pick up a customer. In this case, police said, the suspect again claimed to be a police officer. The black, 2015 Audi S4 is still outstanding, according to RCMP.

The fourth incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 17, around 11 p.m. on Elwall Street. The suspect brandished a knife and stole a Mercedes from a ride-hailing driver, then got into a hit-and-run crash that damaged a parked vehicle, Mounties said.

"Witnesses reported the suspect fleeing into a waiting SUV with several other people inside," police said.

Burnaby RCMP said they believe all four carjackings are connected, but they're not sure of the motive for the crimes.

"We are asking all drivers to be cautious, including rideshare drivers from all services," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the release.

"It’s concerning that weapons were brandished in each of these cases, and that the suspects claimed to be police to two of the victims. We want everyone who drives in Burnaby to be aware of these incidents."

Police describe the two suspects in the first incident as Black male teenagers, estimated to be around 16 years old.

The suspect in the other three incidents is an adult Black man with a slim build, believed to be in his 20s, police said.

RCMP did not provide more detailed descriptions or images of the suspects in their release Friday, saying investigators are in the process of collecting evidence.

Any other victims of recent carjackings or people with information to share should contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-5696, police said.