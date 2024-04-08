4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.

Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.

Taig Savage, 22, was found unresponsive in a field at Penticton Secondary School on Sept. 5, 2021. The local man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

"The investigation has resulted in four suspects in this matter being arrested," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy announced in a statement Monday.

"Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, three of whom were youths at the time of the murder," Grandy added. "Each of the accused either remain in custody, or are scheduled to appear in court at a future date."

Police have not released any details about how the man died.

In the days following Savage's death, police said they did not believe the homicide was a random act.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further details may be shared," the RCMP said Monday.