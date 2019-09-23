

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Police responded to yet another shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside early Monday morning.

This reported shooting, near Hastings and Abbott streets, comes the day after police responded to two incidents in the neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, the first call for shots fired came around 4 p.m. near Hastings and Dunlevy streets. One person was injured and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Less than two hours after the first call on Sunday, Vancouver police also blocked off a large area nearby, at the intersection of Pender and Abbott streets, near the Chinatown gate.

Vancouver police's major crime detectives are investigating all three incidents, police say.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.