3rd Asian giant hornet nest located in U.S. state bordering B.C.
A third Asian giant hornet nest has been found, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
The news comes as the department says it has eradicated the second Asian giant hornet nest of the year, which it found last week.
The department didn't say how many hornets were in the second nest, but said there were four “combs,” photos of which it included in a Facebook post on Saturday.
All of the so-called “murder hornet” nests have been located within a few kilometres of each other in Whatcom County directly south of B.C.’s border with Washington.
The hornets can grow up to five centimetres long and at least one has been spotted this summer in Langley, southeast of Vancouver.
Both B.C. and Washington have extensive monitoring programs to track and locate the invasive species.
With files from the Canadian Press
Erin O'Toole defends single-dosed candidate's visit to seniors' home
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home, despite her only receiving one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls
The fifth and final week of the federal election campaign kicked off with the Liberals and New Democrats each questioning whether their opponent's plan to pay for the billions of campaign spending promises was based in reality.
Liberals hold on to slight lead after debate: Nanos
The Liberals are holding on to a slight post-debate lead in support, new polling from Nanos Research suggests.
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.
'I love you, New York': Leylah Fernandez pays tribute to city on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Moment after falling short in her bid to win the U.S. Open championship, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez delivered a moving tribute to the New York crowd on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Elections Canada says 1.3 million votes cast on first day of advance polling
Elections Canada says that more than 1.3 million Canadians voted during the first day of advance polls for the federal election.
Thousands still without power in Newfoundland and Labrador after hurricane Larry
About 3,500 customers were still without power at midday Sunday as Newfoundland and Labrador continues the clean-up from Hurricane Larry.
9/11 firefighters more likely than other firefighters to develop cancer
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a new study has found that World Trade Center firefighters were 13 per cent more likely to develop cancer than other firefighters.
Victoria police incident involving 'person in crisis' slows traffic in Saanich
Police restricted traffic at an intersection in Saanich Sunday while they negotiated with a person in crisis.
B.C. groups concerned over lack of compromise in COVID-19 vaccine card plan
A group of British Columbia community organizations wants changes to the province's COVID-19 vaccine card, saying it fails to account for the needs of people who face legitimate barriers to getting a vaccine or proof of immunization.
B.C. government expanding list of recyclable products to include mattresses, EV batteries and more
The B.C. government says it is adding several products to the list of items eligible for provincewide recycling, meaning they will be free to recycle in the province.
Schools taking over: Calgary board assumes responsibility for COVID-19 notifications
Now that Alberta Health Services indicated it was stepping back from the process of informing parents about positive cases of COVID-19 in their children's schools, some school boards say they will take on the job.
Calgary and surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada says residents of Calgary and southern Alberta should be aware of the possibility of severe thunderstorms throughout the region on Sunday.
Sunnyside residents say they face unintended consequences of Memorial Drive closures
Several Sunnyside residents who live along 5A St. NW are fed up with drivers speeding and cutting through their neighbourhood, to avoid Memorial Drive back-ups.
'Utter shock': 30-year-old single mother of 2 dies from COVID-19
The family of a 30-year-old Edmonton woman who died from COVID-19 is highlighting the need for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Firefighters honour those who died in 9/11 and in the line of duty
Edmonton firefighters and loved ones gathered to honour and remember those lost in the line of duty in our city and those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
'I just want the hate crimes to stop': Toronto remembers mosque volunteer fatally stabbed one year ago
On Sept. 12, 2020, a volunteer caretaker was helping monitor COVID-19 capacity at a Toronto-area mosque when he was approached by a man from behind and stabbed to death. A year later, members of the mosque and its community remembered Mohamed-Aslim Zafis for his kindness and generosity.
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
Suspect sought after security guard is threatened and rental vehicle is stolen in Etobicoke
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly threatened a security guard at a rental car company before stealing a vehicle from the lot in Etobicoke.
Quebec reports 757 more COVID-19 cases, 570 not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported Sunday that 757 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 510 of those unvaccinated, 60 having received one dose and 187 double-vaxxed.
Provincial Liberals launch petition denouncing 'Quebec bashing' after English federal leaders debate
The Quebec Liberal Party has launched a petition asking for citizens to denounce the question raised in the English-language federal leaders debate.
Trudeau on the offensive against Blanchet and O'Toole while campaigning in Quebec
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau went on the offensive against Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet even as he continued to face questions regarding the treatment of two of his own former MPs.
'Getting these kids back on track:' First Nations adapt to school year lost to COVID-19
First Nations are adapting to the school year thousands of students lost due to COVID-19, with some communities still dealing with overcrowded homes, inadequate access to clean water system and inadequate internet service.
New mural wraps entire building to celebrate Nordic culture
Winnipeg's newest mural is a bright display celebrating Nordic and Scandinavian culture.
Kitchen fire sparks apartment evacuation, injures one person
An early morning kitchen fire forced the evacuation of an Island Lakes apartment on Sunday.
Saskatoon firefighters commemorate sacrifices of those who've fallen in the line of duty
Every second Sunday in September is designated as Firefighters National Memorial Day, a day to remember the lives lost in the line of duty.
Four people facing multiple charges for evading Saskatoon police
Four people are facing a number of charges after allegedly refusing to stop for Saskatoon Police Service overnight.
'It's a treasure hunt': Saskatoon Alley Gallery adds pop of colour to downtown
A unique pop of colour has been added to a couple of back alleys in downtown Saskatoon.
'Sad to see it go': Renowned Kenosee restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
The Moosehead Inn in Kenosee Lake, Sask. was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday night.
Blue Bombers dominate Banjo Bowl 33-9 as Riders drop back-to-back games
Winnipeg capitalized on home field advantage during the Banjo Bowl, beating Saskatchewan 33-9 at IG Field.
Regina first responders remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary
20-years-ago, the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a series of terror attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands injured on September 11, 2001.
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia are expected to continue searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
'Untouchable One': N.B. champion race horse rescued from kill pen
A champion race horse from New Brunswick has been given a second chance and a new lease on life after being rescued from a kill pen in the United States.
'She was the sweetest girl': Friends identify London's latest homicide victim as Lynda Marques
“It’s heart breaking, she leaves behind her son, he’s just a baby”, said a friend of Lynda Marques, who requested not to be identified.
Western University investigating several alleged sexual violence incidents inside residences
Western University is looking into alleged incidents of gender-based or sexual violence in a student residence.
Search continues for missing swimmer at Port Burwell
The search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
Ontario family lawyer says custody issues could rise among unvaccinated parents
Ontario family lawyer Russell Alexander is warning parents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine may be at risk of losing custody or access to their children.
Timmins makes immigrants feel more at home with a 'Welcoming Week'
Sept. 10-19 is the time period set aside for Welcoming Week, an annual international opportunity to promote a message of inclusion. For the first time, Timmins is participating.
Echo Bay Couple run to raise money for Multiple Myeloma
Bob and Linda Jach are looking to raise $2,000 for the incurable form of cancer, which Bob was diagnosed with five years ago.
‘Significant’ rainfall expected in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says rain is in the forecast for southwestern Ontario, with a ‘significant’ amount expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Pups take over the Kiwanis Park pool for Humane Society fundraiser
It was dogs-only at a Kitchener pool, as the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth held a their "Dash and Splash" fundraiser.