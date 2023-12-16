36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed near Castlegar, B.C.

Mounties in the Kootenays are asking the public for help as they investigate a crash that left a pedestrian dead near Castlegar Saturday morning.

The collision happened on Highway 22 south of the city around 7 a.m., BC Highway Patrol and Castlegar RCMP said in a joint news release.

Police described the victim as a 36-year-old man from the Trail area. The Ford F-150 driver who hit him remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam video or observed the pedestrian on the highway before the crash to call BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180. The file number is 2023-6264.