VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed near Castlegar, B.C.

    Police sirens are pictured in this file photo. Police sirens are pictured in this file photo.

    Mounties in the Kootenays are asking the public for help as they investigate a crash that left a pedestrian dead near Castlegar Saturday morning.

    The collision happened on Highway 22 south of the city around 7 a.m., BC Highway Patrol and Castlegar RCMP said in a joint news release.

    Police described the victim as a 36-year-old man from the Trail area. The Ford F-150 driver who hit him remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.

    Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam video or observed the pedestrian on the highway before the crash to call BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180. The file number is 2023-6264.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News