30-year-old dies on ski run at Kicking Horse Mountain resort
The Golden Eagle Express gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Golden, B.C. is shown on Wednesday Feb. 25, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 5:40PM PST
RCMP are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man at a ski resort in eastern B.C.
Police say he died within the boundaries of Kicking Horse Mountain resort in Golden on Sunday.
He was reported missing by a friend, after not showing up to a scheduled meeting.
Resort staff found his body on one of the runs around 7 p.m.
The Golden-Field RCMP says it is assisting the BC Coroners Service in the investigation of the man’s death.