VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 30 flights and a bus trip to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the last few days.

The centre added 10 flights to the list on Wednesday, eight on Thursday, four on Friday and eight on Saturday. Coupled with the 23 flights added between Sunday and Tuesday, the latest flights mean there were a total of 53 flight exposure notices posted last week.

B.C. has seen more flights with coronavirus cases on board pass through its airports in April than in any other month of the pandemic.

The latest additions to the list are as follows:

April 15: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 25 to 31)

April 15: United Airlines/Air Canada flight 5689/4254 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 17: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 20 to 30, 34 to 40 and unknown)

April 18: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows not reported)

April 18: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 14 to 20)

April 19: Flair flight 8861 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows two to seven)

April 19: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to five)

April 20: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

April 20: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 15 to 21)

April 20: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows two to eight)

April 21: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 24 to 30)

April 22: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 22: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to five)

April 24: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 14 to 20)

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8182 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows two to eight)

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows six to 12)

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8543 from Regina to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

April 25: Flair flight 8102 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

April 25: WestJet flight 112 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows nine to 15)

April 25: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P458 from Trail to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8245 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

April 26: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

April 26: WestJet flight 3101 from Calgary to Fort St. John (rows 13 to 19)

April 27: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 37)

April 27: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to three)

April 27: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows one to seven)

April 28: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

April 29: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 41 to 46)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8618 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 19 to 25)

April 29: WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (rows three to nine)

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The BCCDC is also warning passengers who were on a long-distance bus trip on April 23 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The bus was operated by Adventure Charters and ran from Surrey to Prince George with stops in Cache Creek and Williams Lake.

International air travellers bound for Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, including spending the first three nights in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

No such requirements exist for domestic travellers in B.C., though health officials have consistently warned against non-essential travel within Canada.

Studies suggest the risk of COVID-19 transmission on flights is low, though there have been examples of it happening.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of the coronavirus. Instead, the BCCDC publishes exposure notices on its website.