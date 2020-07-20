VANCOUVER -- Three workers at the Earls restaurant location in Port Coquitlam have tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

The individuals are now self-isolating at home, Earls Restaurants said in a statement Monday.

"All staff members were temperature checked upon arrival at the restaurant, did not show symptoms and were wearing the appropriate PPE," a statement from Earls Restaurants reads.

The company says it's been working closely with Fraser Health and have been told it's safe to remain open as the risk to the public is low.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company says, Earls has decided to close this location temporarily to allow for a "complete deep sanitation."

The company did not specify what jobs the test-positive workers hold or when exactly they tested positive for the virus.

A message on the company's website says the Port Coquitlam location is not currently offering dine-in pickup or delivery.

Monday's update from B.C. health officials showed a significant increase in positive cases of the virus, with 102 new cases recorded since Friday.