VANCOUVER -- Four of Metro Vancouver’s latest confirmed COVID-19 cases are employees at two restaurants in the Tri-Cities.

The latest cases are at Browns Socialhouse in Newport Village in Port Moody, where there is one confirmed case, and at the Earls on Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam, where there are three confirmed cases among staff.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, the Browns employee was working on Thursday, July 16 from noon to 7 p.m., and was back in the restaurant as a guest on Saturday, July 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The employee learned they had potentially been exposed to the virus outside of work on Saturday, and received a positive test result on Sunday, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close its doors.

While the Browns location was closed Sunday, it re-opened Monday, with the restaurant saying it had been given approval by Fraser Health.

Contact tracing for both staff and guests is now underway.

The restaurant hasn’t said what position the infected employee works in, but noted they had been following proper protocols while on shift, including wearing a mask, washing their hands and practicing physical distancing.

The Port Coquitlam Earls location remains closed Tuesday, after three employees also tested positive for the virus.

But the company hasn’t said when the employees were on the job, or what positions they were working in.

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health for further details.

Earls says it was given the all-clear by Fraser Health to remain open, but has decided to temporarily close its doors at the Port Coquitlam location so it can do “a complete deep sanitation of the property.”