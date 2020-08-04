VANCOUVER -- Three screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Vancouver International Airport, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has confirmed.

CATSA did not say when the employees tested positive, but said there are more than 700 screening officers working at the airport.

"CATSA's priority is the well-being of screening officers and those working in and travelling through Canadian airports while offering the highest levels of security to the travelling public," CATSA media spokesperson told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement.

"There has been no impact on our screening operations."

CATSA says the screening officers are employed by a third-party company, G4S Secure Solutions. CTV News has reached out to that company for more information.