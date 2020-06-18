RICHMOND, B.C. -- The Vancouver International Airport is asking travellers to get used to wearing masks at all times while in the terminal.

Previously YVR traveller were required to wear masks on the plane and through security.

“Now we’d like you to wear it in all the public areas of the airport,” said Robyn McVicker, vice-president of operations and maintenance at YVR.

The new measure is a part of YVR's roll out of a new safety campaign called YVR TAKEcare in an effort to attract travellers back to its terminal once COVID-19 travel restriction ease.

YVR is also requesting only travellers with a plane ticket and employees visit the terminal during the pandemic.

New signage has also been installed throughout YVR and the airport said it has added additional hand sanitizer stations and Plexiglas at counters, and will increase overall cleaning across all high-touch areas.

While the airport is not using automated thermal cameras for surveillance, it has ordered a trial camera that it will test out.