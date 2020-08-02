VANCOUVER -- The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has added two more domestic flights involving Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

Air Canada flight 204 from YVR to Calgary on July 27 and Air Canada flight 343 from Ottawa to YVR on July 29 each had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 on board.

Everyone who was on either of the flights should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were in rows 18 to 24 on the Vancouver to Calgary flight and passengers who were in row 4 or rows 12 to 17 on the Ottawa to Vancouver flight are considered to be at higher risk of contracting the virus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

The two additional flights bring the total number of domestic flights with identified cases of COVID-19 in B.C. in the month of July to 15. There were also 14 international flights involving YVR in July to which a confirmed case of COVID-19 was connected.

The BCCDC no longer directly contacts all passengers on flights where a case of COVID-19 is reported. Instead, the centre posts a list of flights with exposures to the virus on its website. That full list can be found here.