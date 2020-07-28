VANCOUVER -- Several more flights have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

In a tweet posted Monday night, the BCCDC announced five additional flights. Four passed through Vancouver International Airport, while a fifth passed through Kelowna International Airport.

The additional flights are:

July 13: Air Canada – Montreal to YVR

July 13: WestJet – YLW to Edmonton

July 14: Air Canada – San Francisco to YVR

July 20: Air Canada – Montreal to YVR

July 22: Aeromexico – Mexico City to YVR

Affected rows weren't reported on three of the flights. However, on the flight from Kelowna to Edmonton, passengers in rows 11 to 17 could be at higher risk of exposure. Additionally, passengers who were in rows 19 to 25 on the flight from Mexico City to YVR may have been closer to the case.

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date of the possible exposure, the BCCDC says. People arriving in B.C. from international destinations are also legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in the province.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a domestic flight. Instead, the BCCDC provides updates on flights with confirmed cases as it becomes aware of them.

A full list of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC website.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday