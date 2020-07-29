VANCOUVER -- Two more flights involving Vancouver International Airport have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of public exposures to COVID-19, the centre announced Wednesday.

The first exposure happened on July 24, on Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to YVR. The second happened on July 26, on Air Canada flight 007 from Vancouver to Hong Kong.

At least one person on each of the flights now has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the BCCDC's online public exposures list.

Anyone who was on either of the two flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days.

Passengers who were seated in rows 1 through 4 or 12 through 14 on the Montreal flight, or in rows 22 through 28 of the Hong Kong flight, are considered at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the people who tested positive, according to the BCCDC.

There have now been 13 international flights and 13 domestic flights involving B.C. airports this month that have had cases of COVID-19 on board. That represents a significant increase compared to June, when the BCCDC issued notices about public exposures on just three international flights and four domestic ones.