VANCOUVER -- Police and coroners are investigating after three people were found dead in Seton Lake near Lillooet on Sunday morning.

A boater found the bodies floating in the water near a partially capsized boat around 7 a.m.

But search and rescue crews had already been searching for them. That’s because a beachgoer had called to report an incident around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“He had overheard a powerboat pass his location, which was followed by the sound of a loud bang,” reads a statement from Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Hampered by the darkness, the civilian complainant estimated that the marine incident had been unfolding approximately one kilometer off shore of Seton Lake.”

Seton Lake is located a few minutes drive west of Lillooet and is a popular boating and swimming spot.

The Lillooet RCMP and the RCMP West Coast marine Services are investigating. The BC Coroners Service has launched its own independent investigation to try and determine the cause of death for the three people.

All three bodies have been identified, say RCMP, and the families of the two men and one woman have been notified.

“Their identities will not be released publicly due to their privacy under the Coroner’s Act,” O’Donaghey said.