VANCOUVER -- Three more COVID-19 outbreaks have been announced in the Fraser Health region, as announced by the healthy authority late on Saturday.

The region is the hardest hit in B.C. and its largest city, Surrey, has more COVID-19 cases than any other municipality in the province.

“A staff member at Kiwanis Care Centre and a resident at George Derby Centre, as well as a staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor have tested positive for COVID-19,” reads a statement from Fraser Health.

A “rapid response team” is on site at each location to help manage the outbreaks.

“Communication with residents and families is underway. The four residents and two staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes,” the statement continues.

The George Derby Centre has already recovered from at least two other outbreaks, with the most recent outbreak declared over in mid-October. The facility is a long term care centre in Burnaby that is owned and operated by George Derby Care Society.

Kiwanis is a long term care facility in New Westminster, owned and operated by Kiwanis Care Society, while Jackman Manor is a long term care facility in Aldergrove, owned and operated by Aldergrove Lions Seniors Housing Society.