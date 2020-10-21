VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five seniors homes in its jurisdiction after staff members at each facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced three of the outbreaks - at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster, and Sunset Manor in Chilliwack - in their joint statement on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The other two - at Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley and Baillie House in Maple Ridge - have not been previously announced.

At each facility, a single staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said Wednesday.

The health authority said it has sent a "rapid response team" to each site and is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus at each location.

Fraser Health said it has restricted visitors at each of the five facilities and limited the movements of staff and residents. It has also enhanced its cleaning and infection control measures and implemented twice daily screening of all staff members and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

The health authority said it has also declared the end of five other outbreaks in its region. There are no longer any active coronavirus cases at the following facilities: