VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another COVID-19 outbreak at George Derby Centre, just weeks after the last one was declared over.

Fraser Health said one staff member at the Burnaby long-term care home has tested positive for the disease, prompting enhanced control measures at the facility once again.

"Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a news release.

Visitors have been temporarily barred from George Derby Centre and all employees and residents are being screened for COVID-19 twice a day.

Fraser Health said staff and resident movements are also being restricted, and cleaning measures have been enhanced.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is in self-isolation at home, officials said.

The last outbreak at George Derby Centre, which is operated by the George Derby Care Society, was declared over on Sept. 14.

There are currently nine active outbreaks in the Fraser Health region, according to the health authority's website.