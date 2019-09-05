

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





Drivers travelling between West Vancouver and Whistler might notice significant delays this weekend, as a cycling event will bring some road closures.

The RBC GranFondo Whistler takes place this Saturday, and a traffic advisory from the province warns that closures could slow drivers down by up to three hours.

Cyclists will travel over the Lions Gate Bridge, up Taylor Way and Cypress Bowl Road, along Highway 1 and Highway 99. They'll finish their race in Whistler.

Delays can be expected between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and the province says drivers should plan their trips in advance.

Visit the province's website for a full list of traffic changes in effect to make way for the event. Here are some closures to make note of:

Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge:

Closed to northbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use the Second Narrows Bridge.

One southbound lane will remain open on the Lions Gate Bridge and causeway.

Access to Stanley Park Drive from Georgia Street will be closed from 3 to 8 a.m.

North and West Vancouver:

Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Taylor Way will be closed westbound, with the exception of buses destined for Lions Gate Bridge.

For access to Lions Gate Bridge and West Vancouver, vehicle traffic will detour to Lower Capilano Road, Welch Street, Wardance Street and Taylor Way between 5:30 and 8 a.m.

Access to the Lions Gate Bridge southbound will remain open via Marine Drive eastbound from the West Vancouver side.

West Vancouver:

Taylor Way – access between Marine Drive and Highway 1 will be closed from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Cypress Bowl Road – approximately 250 cyclists will travel along Cypress Bowl Road with police escorts, up and down the hill. Cypress Bowl Road will be closed from Highway 1 between 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. except for local traffic, and closed to southbound traffic from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m.

Highway 1 – two eastbound lanes will be closed between Taylor Way and Horseshoe Bay from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Drivers will use Marine Drive eastbound instead.

Highway 99 northbound (Horseshoe Bay to Tunnel Point) – single lane alternating traffic will be in effect for 2.6 kilometres until 11 a.m.

Whistler – multiple intersections with Highway 99 will be affected: