VANCOUVER -- Three flights from early September, which either left from or landed in Vancouver, were added to B.C.’s list of flights where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control added the two domestic and one international flights to its list of airplane flights on which COVID-19 exposures may have occurred.

The flights, were added to the BCCDC list on Saturday Sep. 12.

Sep. 3: Flair, Flight 8513, Toronto to Vancouver (seat rows 14 – 20)

Sep. 5: United Airlines, Flight 5747, San Francisco to Vancouver (seat rows 1 – 4)

Sep. 8: Air Canada, Flight 112, Vancouver to Toronto (seat rows 15 – 21)

Passengers seated in the rows specified on the BCCDC's list are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19, but no seat rows were specified for three of the flights.

The BCCDC advises anyone who was on any of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop. Passengers arriving in Canada from international destinations are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.