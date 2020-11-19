VANCOUVER -- After three people died from suspected drug overdoses, Surrey RCMP are warning that a potential toxic batch may be circulating in the city.

Police said in a news release late Wednesday night that officers responded to three separate sudden deaths within a 12-hour period. Investigators don't believe the individuals had any connection to each other.

"The police are cautioning the public that there is the potential that a toxic batch of street drugs is currently being distributed and that those who chose to consume may be at an increased risk," the news release said.

Mounties are encouraging people who use non-prescription drugs to not use alone, be careful about how much they use, have a naloxone kit on hand and to call 911 for medical assistance if someone is thought to be overdosing.

Just over a month ago, Surrey paramedics revived five people after they all overdosed from a toxic drug supply. Mounties were called to a home after getting a report about a gas leak. But when they arrived, officers discovered that there was no gas leak, and that five people were unconscious due to drug overdoses.

Days after that incident, B.C. revealed in its monthly update that another 127 people were killed in the province by suspected drug overdoses in September alone, which averaged to about 4.2 deaths per day. In comparison, 320 people have died from COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the overdose update, the province's coroner said Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria have experienced the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths this year, but no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

BC Coroners Service is expected to release figures from October in the coming days.