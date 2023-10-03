Vancouver

    • 3 charged with murder, conspiracy in deadly shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

    Three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a 24-year-old man in Surrey, B.C., last year, homicide investigators announced Tuesday.

    The victim, Pawandeep Chopra, was gunned down on the night of Nov. 3, 2022, succumbing to his injuries two days later at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

    Three suspects were subsequently identified thanks to "extensive work" by members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Surrey RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

    "This was a complex investigation that spanned multiple provinces," said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release. "IHIT would like to thank its partners at the Surrey RCMP, West Kelowna RCMP, Peel Regional Police Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that assisted throughout the investigation."

    Individual counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder have been approved against Lascel Tyndale, 24, of North York, Ont.; Segovia Sanhueza, 22, of Brampton, Ont.; and Terry McDonald, 25, of Abbotsford.

    IHIT said it will not be providing any further information while the case is before the courts.

