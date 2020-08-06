VANCOUVER -- Mounties say they have arrested three men for attempted murder after a stabbing on a public dock in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the dock along the west side of the beach on Esplanade Avenue, according to a news release from Agassiz RCMP.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, RCMP said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed Thursday that the man was transported to hospital by air ambulance in critical condition. Two ground ambulances also responded to the scene and paramedics treated the man on the ground before flying him to hospital, according to EHS.

Police described the man's injuries as "potentially life-threatening."

Officers determined that the stabbing suspects had fled the area, but they soon located a suspect vehicle and arrested the men, who remain in police custody, police said.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. They're also looking for video of the stabbing, either from witnesses or nearby surveillance cameras.

Police said the dock and beach were busy at the time of the incident.