2nd fatality this month at Whistler Blackcomb confirmed

A second fatality this month at Whistler Blackcomb has been confirmed by operators of the ski resort.

Vail Resorts confirmed with CTV News Vancouver a 42-year-old B.C. man died on Jan. 10 following a "serious incident."

In a statement, the company said the man was found unresponsive by ski patrol in a gladed area near 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb Mountain. Emergency care was given by an on-duty physician, but the man was declared dead at the scene of the incident.

"On behalf of everyone at Whistler Blackcomb, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time," said Belinda Trembath, Whistler Blackcomb COO, in a statement.

This death occurred just over a week before another fatality on the mountain. On Jan. 17, a 62-year-old skier died after an incident in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.

Mounties said they are investigating that fatality in partnership with BC Coroner's Service.