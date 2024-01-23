Skier dead after 'incident' on Blackcomb Mountain, resort says

A skier died following a "serious incident" on Blackcomb Mountain late last week, Vail Resorts has confirmed.

A company spokesperson said Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol responded to the incident Friday in Sapphire bowl, and that the skier was pronounced dead before being transported off the mountain.

"Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath said in a statement.

Officials have not released the skier's name, but said he was a 62-year-old B.C. resident.

Vail Resorts described Sapphire Bowl as an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.